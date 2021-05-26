Starbase Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $60,584.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 81.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.73 or 0.00998455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,869.70 or 0.09939287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00092611 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.