Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SMP stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

