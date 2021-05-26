Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF)’s share price rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 107,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 298,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

About Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

