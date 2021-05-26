Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,779,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $526,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $551,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

NYSE DASH opened at $136.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion and a PE ratio of -18.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,576,870 shares of company stock worth $1,135,297,280 in the last quarter.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

