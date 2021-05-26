Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3,645.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 765,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after buying an additional 744,995 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 177.2% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 172,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

