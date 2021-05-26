Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.73. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

