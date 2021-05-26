Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.