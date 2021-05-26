Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of FANG opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

