Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 1,571 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 61.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFC stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.