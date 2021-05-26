Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 4.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 607,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,021,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.