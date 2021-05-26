Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 4.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 607,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,021,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

