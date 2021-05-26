Stacks (STX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $13.12 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00061765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00355941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00188500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,982,549 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.