SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

