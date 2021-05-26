Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$43.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.29 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.350–0.340 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 571,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,305. Sprout Social has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,349 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,942 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.