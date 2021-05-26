Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.