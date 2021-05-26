Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.060-3.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

