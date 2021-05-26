Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SDY opened at GBX 76.60 ($1.00) on Wednesday. Speedy Hire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.62 million and a P/E ratio of 96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Speedy Hire from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

