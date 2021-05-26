SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000.

XHB stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

