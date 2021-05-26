SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,026. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.