SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $178.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,091. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.