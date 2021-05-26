SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.15. The company had a trading volume of 524,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,091. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

