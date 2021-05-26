S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $378.59 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

