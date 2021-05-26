Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 15,194 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 363.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $94.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.