Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 244,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,160,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

