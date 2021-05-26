Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 51,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,887 shares of company stock worth $1,897,180 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

