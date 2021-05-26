Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

