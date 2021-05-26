Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 838.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

SOCL stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.