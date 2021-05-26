Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $538,872.20 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anna Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

