Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 12,600.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SOQDQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

