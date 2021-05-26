SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SolarWinds by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SolarWinds by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 58,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

