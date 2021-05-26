Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Trading Down 10.1%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)’s share price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

