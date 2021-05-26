Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. 72,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

