SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Trading Down 8%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 8,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 395,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.04.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

