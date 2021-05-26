SnowSwap Price Down 43.1% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $4.06 million and $244,992.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $13.10 or 0.00034201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00359141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00187162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003923 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.00835959 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,343 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.