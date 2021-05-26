SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 2,231.3% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 134,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,188. SMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

