SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 2,231.3% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 134,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,188. SMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About SMC Entertainment
