Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $113,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 527,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,614. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

