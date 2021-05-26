Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

NYSE:WORK opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.