Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

