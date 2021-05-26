Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Trading Down 7.7%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 41,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 113,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Sixty Six Capital Inc operates as an investment company. It holds investment in a high-performance computing company, as well as focuses in crypto tokens, crypto finance, and other technology sectors. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Sixty Six Capital Inc in April 2021.

