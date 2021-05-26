Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.20

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $26.16. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 32,810 shares changing hands.
SHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
