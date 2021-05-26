Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.20

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $26.16. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 32,810 shares changing hands.

SHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.