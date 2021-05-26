SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $214.78 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00957646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.96 or 0.09754100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00091521 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

