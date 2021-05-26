Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Up 4.8%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

