Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

