Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTMC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

