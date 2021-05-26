Sigma Planning Corp Invests $857,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $203.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

