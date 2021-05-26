Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

