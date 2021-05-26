Sigma Planning Corp Buys 11,073 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

