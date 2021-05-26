Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $229.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

