Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Decreases By 90.0%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHITF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHITF. Credit Suisse Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.