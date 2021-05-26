Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Decreases By 84.1%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the April 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

