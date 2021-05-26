Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Decreases By 84.1%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the April 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:GCV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
