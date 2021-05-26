Short Interest in Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Expands By 934.0%

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,063,400 shares, an increase of 934.0% from the April 29th total of 1,456,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAWNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,067,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,402. Thai Airways International Public has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Get Thai Airways International Public alerts:

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Airways International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Airways International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.